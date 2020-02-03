Men’s CWC League 2 Series in Nepal begins this week

The fifth series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 takes places this week as Nepal, host the USA and Oman, as the battle to India 2023 continues.

Nepal will make their debut in the event, with Oman and the USA both playing in their third tri-series. USA currently sit at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches and Oman have accumulated eight points from six matches in the standings.

The fifth of the 21 series in League 2 will see the TU Ground, Kathmandu, host six One-Day Internationals from 5 to 12 February. Each team will play four ODIs each during the series with a maximum of eight points available to each team.

Oman Cricket National Coach, Duleep Mendis said, “Oman is looking forward to the series in Nepal. We have had two successful tri-series in Scotland and Oman. Oman is fully prepared and very keen in our task towards qualifying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. We expect a keenly contested tournament in Nepal.”

After the 21 tri-series have been completed the top three teams will confirm their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022. The bottom four teams will drop into the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2022 – which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier – and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B. The top two teams from the Play-Off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022. See below for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification pathway

All matches start at 09h30 local time.

Team USA squad:

Saurabh Netravalkar (Captain – Marin 1, Northern California Cricket Association)

Steven Taylor (Sheffield Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Karima Gore (Antigua)

Ian Holland (Hampshire, England)

Akshay Homraj (Galaxy Cricket Club, Eastern American Cricket Association)

Elmore Hutchinson (Caribbean CC, Southern California Cricket Association)

Aaron Jones (Atlantis Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Nosthush Kenjige (Atlantis Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Xavier Marshall (Triggers Cricket Club, Houston Cricket League)

Monank Patel (Freedom Cricket Club, Cricket League of New Jersey)

Nisarg Patel (Vijayta Cricket Club, Southern California Cricket Association)

Timil Patel (Vijayta Cricket Club, Southern California Cricket Association)

Cameron Stevenson (Carlton Cricket Club, Australia)

Rusty Theron (Potomac Cricket Club, Washington Cricket League)

Team USA’s schedule in Nepal is as follows:

February 6 USA vs Oman, Kathmandu

February 8 USA vs Nepal, Kathmandu

February 11 USA vs Oman, Kathmandu

February 12 USA vs Nepal, Kathmandu

See the full schedule by clicking here.