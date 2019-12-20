USA Cricket seeks expressions of interest for National Team Selectors

As previously announced after its recent Board Meeting, USA Cricket is carrying out a review of the role, structure and composition of the Selection Panels and the underlying Selection Policy for all of the USA’s National Teams for women, men, girls and boys.

As part of that review, all individuals who meet the specific criteria below are invited to put their name forward to be considered for a role in national team selection within the future structure:

Must have played international cricket (whether for the USA or any other country) or first-class domestic cricket (in any country outside of the USA)

Must currently live in the USA

Must have a good understanding of the domestic and national cricket structures across the USA

Must be passionate and enthusiastic about the development of the sport in the USA

Must comply with the Conflict of Interest provisions within the Selection Policy

All individuals that believe that they meet the criteria are requested to complete the attached form, available here, and to send it to the following e-mail address: HR@usacricket.org by no later than close of business on January 6, 2020.

Any questions regarding the selector roles can be directed to the USA Cricket Chief Executive, Iain Higgins, on: iain.higgins@usacricket.org