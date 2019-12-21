USA Cricket seeks expression of interest for Volunteer Youth Coordinators across the country

As USA Cricket seeks to follow up on its commitments to the cricket community across the USA and to encourage more girls and boys to play and enjoy cricket at an early age, it now seeks expressions of interest from all individuals who are interested in volunteering to join USA Cricket in the role of Youth Coordinator in their respective Zone.

USA Cricket Board member, Venu Pisike, who is the Chairman of USA Cricket’s Youth Committee, explained that, “these volunteer roles, which we estimate will require a few hours of voluntary work per week, will play a critical part in the successful development of cricket at entry-level and youth level and will help USA Cricket to grow the levels of junior participation in the sport right across the country.”

He went on, “we are aware that there are many successful school and youth programs already in existence in pockets across the country, and we truly appreciate the countless numbers of volunteers who have dedicated significant time and efforts over the years into developing those programs in their own time and regions without any significant governing body support or direction. As USA Cricket moves forward with its exciting plans, now is the time to pull all of that passion, knowledge and ideas together, and for the entire cricket community to come together to provide more frequent and better experiences and pathways in cricket for girls and boys in 2020 and beyond.”

The role description and required criteria can be found here.

Full details are also available on the Vacancies section of the USA Cricket website, which you can find by clicking here.

As part of this process, USA Cricket is looking for at least one coordinator (but possibly more) for each of the six Zones across the country.