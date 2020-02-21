USA Cricket Publishes Annual Report for 2019

As USA Cricket prepares to host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in New York today, the organization is pleased to release the USA Cricket Annual Report for 2019.

Paraag Marathe, USA Cricket Chairman, said, “I am happy to present you with the 2019 USA Cricket Annual Report. It was a year that I’m sure we’ll look back on as a crucial stepping stone for the growth of cricket in the United States. In January 2019, USA Cricket was approved as an Associate Member of the ICC and the publication of this document is the organization’s first Annual Report. It highlights our biggest developments during an historic year on and off the pitch, which included many firsts for the sport in America.”

You can access the 2019 USA Cricket Annual Report here on the USA Cricket website.

The AGM takes place today on Friday, February 21 at 7PM ET (4PM PT) immediately after the USA Cricket Board meeting in New York, and will be conducted via conference call.