USA Cricket Announces Details of Board Election Process

Further to the recent appointment of a Nominating and Governance Committee (‘NGC’), the proposed timetable for the next USA Cricket Board election process has now been announced.

The election process starts immediately with a call for nominations which will be open until January 6, 2020 and will culminate in elections being held on January 20, 2020, where one Individual Director and the Male Player Director will be determined.

The timeline put forward by the NGC is as follows:

All prospective directors are invited to submit their application for consideration by the Nominating and Governance Committee by no later than close of business on January 6, 2020 . Individual Director : In addition to meeting other Eligibility Criteria, candidates for the role of Individual Director must be registered Individual Members in good standing with USA Cricket for at least one year prior to January 6, 2020. Click here for application form. Male Player Director : In addition to meeting other Eligibility Criteria, candidates for the role of Male Player Director must qualify as an International Player and be registered as an Individual Member in good standing with USA Cricket as at January 6, 2020. Click here for application form. Applications should be made through the following e-mail address: election@usacricket.org

The preliminary list of all individual members of USA Cricket eligible to vote in the election will be announced on or around December 20, 2020 and will be open for a peer review.

The final list of all eligible candidates for election will be announced on or around January 15, 2020 .

The final list of all individual members of USA Cricket who are eligible to vote will be announced on or around January 20, 2020 and the election will start immediately.

Voting for Individual Director : All those who do not otherwise qualify to vote for the Player Director, and who have been individual members of USA Cricket for an uninterrupted period of twelve months prior to the date of the election and who are eighteen years of age or older, shall be entitled to vote for the Individual Director. Voting for Player Director : All those male International Players who are eighteen years of age or older shall be entitled to vote for the Male Player Director.

The final date for ballots due will be on or around January 30, 2020 . The election results will be announced thereafter.

For questions or additional information about the election process, please contact: election@usacricket.org.