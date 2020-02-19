Nisarg Patel’s bowling action found to be illegal by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that an independent assessment has found the bowling action of Nisarg Patel of the United States to be illegal and, as such he has has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

Patel was reported following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between Oman and USA in Kathmandu, Nepal on 11 February 2020. The assessment was carried out by an Expert Panel in accordance with clause 4.7 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations and has concluded that Patel’s bowling action was above the 15° level of tolerance permitted in the ICC Regulations.

The suspension shall remain in place until Patel undertakes a review of his bowling action by an Expert Panel or submits an independent assessment of his action to an accredited ICC testing center which confirms that he can bowl without using an illegal action.