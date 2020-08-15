Minor League Cricket Announces Franchise Owners and Draft Update
  • Franchise Owners announced for all teams, alongside cities & team names for Minor League Cricket with teams spread across the United States from Los Angeles to New York City

In partnership with USA Cricket, American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) have today announced the owners of the 24 teams who will take part in Minor League Cricket (MiLC). All 24 team names have now also been confirmed in preparation for the inaugural season of Minor League Cricket, which will launch in Spring 2021. 

The full list of teams, their cities and owners, is as follows;

Eastern Conference
Home City Team Name Team Owners 
Boston New England Eagles Ravi Rao
Jack Patel
Nitin Mewada
Pawan Daruri
Ravi Uppalapati
New Jersey New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers Cricket Club Somerset Cavaliers Cricket Club
New Jersey New Jersey Stallions Venu Palaparthi
Ravikumar Suri
New York Empire State Titans Empire State Cricket LLC
Philadelphia The Philadelphians William (Ernie) Precious
Murali Kailashnath
Santhosh Kandasamy
Mayurnath Sankar Rao
Sathya Narayana C.V
Jaisri Murahari
Washington DC DC Hawks Rajit Passey
Western Conference
Home City Team Name Team Owners 
Bay Peninsula Silicon Valley Strikers bInfinite, LLC
East Bay  Bay Blazers  Premkumar Suri and Partners
Los Angeles  Hollywood Master Blasters Janak Patel
Los Angeles  SoCal Lashings Abhimanyu Rajp
Deepak Gosain
Sacramento Golden State Grizzlies Major League Cricket
San Diego San Diego Surf Riders Rajinder S. Ghai
Gangaram Singh
Sanjit Menezes
Jimmy Anklesaria
Ram Madabushi
Central Conference
Home City Team Name Team Owners 
Austin Austin Athletics Manish Patel and Partners
Chicago Chicago Blasters Iftekhar Shareef
Khurram Syed
American Cricket Academy and Club
Chicago Chicago Catchers Shiraz Najam, Cricket management group LLC
Dallas Irving Mustangs Lovkesh Kalia
Houston Houston Hurricanes Tanweer Ahmed
Michigan Michigan Cricket Stars Nabeel Ahmed
Southern Conference
Home City Team Name Team Owners 
Atlanta Atlanta Fire Mohammed Hasan Tarek 
Atlanta  Atlanta Param Veers Jayesh Patel
Ft. Lauderdale Ft. Lauderdale Lions Krishna Persaud
Miami Florida Beamers Cricket management group LLC
Morrisville Morrisville Cardinals Praveen Chakraraj and Partners
Orlando Orlando Galaxy Rahul Joshi
Kunal Patel
Ravi Panchal
Mangesh Chaudhari

Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan of American Cricket Enterprises stated, “We have spent the last several weeks onboarding franchise owners. We have always been aware of the deep-rooted enthusiasm for cricket in the United States. However, the passion that this group of owners has for growing cricket in this country far exceeded any expectations we had when we commenced this process. We are excited to embark on this journey with them and look forward to the upcoming Minor League Cricket Draft.”

In consultation with team owners, the decision has been made to reschedule the Minor League Cricket Draft for Saturday, August 22nd. This decision was made to provide teams with additional time to evaluate players and allow further planning in advance of the Draft. All players who have completed the player registration process will be eligible to be drafted onto a MiLC team for the upcoming Franchise Exhibition Matches. Players who are selected will be notified by Minor League Cricket, with final team rosters to be announced publicly in due course.

As previously outlined, all Franchise Exhibition Matches in 2020 will be scheduled between the MiLC franchises within their respective region to minimize travel requirements. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal competition, league structure or trophy at stake in 2020, and these matches will only proceed in conjunction with all local, county, and state authorities’ guidelines.

The Minor League Cricket Player Registration portal can be found here: https://www.majorleaguecricket.com/minorleaguecricket.

